Invincible Iran whitewashes Japan in Asian volleyball final

Sports Desk

Iran powered past Japan in straight sets in final to win the title at the SMM 2nd Asian Men’s U-23 Volleyball Championship in the northwestern Iranian province of Ardabil on Tuesday.

The Iranians won 27-25, 26-24, 25-19 in front of 8,000 of home fans at the 6,000-seater Rezazadeh Indoor Stadium.

Iran was crowned in the tournament that started on May 1 without conceding a defeat, winning six successive games.

On Monday, Iran outpowered Thailand in three sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-20) in semifinal. It had earlier defeated Kazakhstan in another straight-set win (25-9, 25-17, 25-14) in the quarterfinal.

On Friday, Iranian overcame China without conceding a set (25-18, 25-15, 25-18). Prior to this match, they had notched up two victories against Pakistan and Malaysia 3-0 (25-12, 29-27, 28-26) and 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21), respectively.

Champion Iran and runner-up Japan qualified for the 2017 FIVB Volleyball Men's U-23 World Championship scheduled to be held in Egypt from August 18 to 25.