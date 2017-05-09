RSS
May 09, 2017

News ID:192450
Publish Date: Tue, 09 May 2017
Service: Sport

Invincible Iran whitewashes Japan in Asian volleyball final

Invincible Iran whitewashes Japan in Asian volleyball final

Sports Desk

Iran powered past Japan in straight sets in final to win the title at the SMM 2nd Asian Men’s U-23 Volleyball Championship in the northwestern Iranian province of Ardabil on Tuesday.

The Iranians won 27-25, 26-24, 25-19 in front of 8,000 of home fans at the 6,000-seater Rezazadeh Indoor Stadium.

Iran was crowned in the tournament that started on May 1 without conceding a defeat, winning six successive games.

On Monday, Iran outpowered Thailand in three sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-20) in semifinal. It had earlier defeated Kazakhstan in another straight-set win (25-9, 25-17, 25-14) in the quarterfinal.

On Friday, Iranian overcame China without conceding a set (25-18, 25-15, 25-18). Prior to this match, they had notched up two victories against Pakistan and Malaysia 3-0 (25-12, 29-27, 28-26) and 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21), respectively.

Champion Iran and runner-up Japan qualified for the 2017 FIVB Volleyball Men's U-23 World Championship scheduled to be held in Egypt from August 18 to 25.

   
Invincible
Iran
whitewashes
IranDaily
 
Resource: sports desk
