RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

May 09, 2017 0924 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:192452
Publish Date: Tue, 09 May 2017 20:55:13 GMT
Service: Iran

Gunmen attack South Sudanese vice president’s convoy: Official

Gunmen attack South Sudanese vice president’s convoy: Official

Gunmen attacked the vice president's convoy in South Sudan on Tuesday and wounded three of his bodyguards, a government official said, underscoring worsening insecurity in the oil-rich nation.

First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, who joined the government after defecting from the main rebel group last year, was not in the convoy because he was travelling by plane at the time, State Minister of Information Jacob Akech Deng said.

The vehicles were assaulted as they headed north from the capital Juba to the town of Bor, he said.

"Three people were wounded. These are security guards of the first vice president," Deng said. "No soldier died and the convoy of the first vice president has reached Bor safely."

South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, erupted into civil war in 2013 after President Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, fired his deputy Riek Machar, a Nuer.

The fighting that followed split the country along ethnic lines, spurred hyper-inflation and plunged parts of the nation into famine, creating Africa's biggest refugee crisis since the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

The warring sides signed an internationally-backed peace deal in 2015 and Machar was again sworn in as vice president, only for a new round of warfare to erupt that forced Machar to flee Juba in July last year.

Kiir subsequently replaced Machar with Deng Gai, a former chief opposition negotiator who broke ranks with Machar but was not able to persuade a large number of rebels to follow suit.

Machar's group, the country's biggest rebel force and known as the SPLA-In Opposition, was not immediately available for comment.

   
KeyWords
Gunmen
South Sudanese
president’s convoy
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0852 sec