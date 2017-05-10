German exports, imports reach record heights

German exports rose to a new record high in March but were outpaced by imports to slightly narrow the trade surplus, while factory production dropped slightly, according to two reports from Europe’s largest economy.

Germany has been often criticized by the US and others for its large trade surplus over accusations its exports have been profiting from a relatively weak euro, and that the country is not doing enough to spur domestic demand for foreign goods, AP reported.

Berlin counters that products made in Germany are simply better than the competition.

The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said exports hit an all-time high in March, rising 0.4 percent over February to €105.4 billion ($114.9 billion), while imports also set a new record with an increase of 2.4 percent to €85.8 billion in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar variations.

That left the March trade surplus at €19.6 billion, down from €21.2 billion in February in adjusted terms.

In unadjusted figures, exports totaled €118.2 billion, while imports reached €92.9 billion for a trade surplus of €25.4 billion. A year earlier, the monthly surplus amounted to €25.8 billion.

“Given that only one-third of all German exports go to other eurozone countries, it is obvious who has been one of the main beneficiaries of the weak euro,” said ING economist Carsten Brzeski in a research note. “In this regard, even today’s narrowing of Germany’s trade surplus will do little to undermine the permanent international criticism of Germany’s current account surplus.”

German exports to EU member states rose 8.7 percent in March to €68 billion, compared to March 2016, while imports were up 13.5 percent to €61.1 billion.

The greatest growth came from outside the EU, however, with exports to non-EU countries rising 13.9 percent to €50.3 billion in March, and imports increasing 15.7 percent to €19.8 billion.

In a separate report, the Statistical Office said German factory production dropped 0.4 percent in March over the previous month, according to adjusted figures, driven by weaker production of energy and capital goods.

That followed a 1.8 percent rise in industrial production in February.