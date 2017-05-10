Advocaat appointed Netherlands boss for third time

The Netherlands appointed Dick Advocaat as head coach for a third time.

The former Rangers and Sunderland boss announced in March he would be leaving Turkish side Fenerbahce at the end of this season, BBC reported.

Advocaat, 70, who will be assisted by ex-Chelsea manager Ruud Gullit, replaces the sacked Danny Blind.

Blind lost his job after a 2-0 loss to Bulgaria left the Netherlands fourth in its World Cup qualifying group.

The team also failed to reach last summer's European Championships.

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed the appointments of Advocaat and Gullit at a news conference on Tuesday.

In his previous spells as national team coach, Advocaat led the Netherlands to the 1994 World Cup quarterfinals and the semifinals of Euro 2004.

Fenerbahce is third in the Super Lig, eight points behind leader Besiktas, with four games to go.