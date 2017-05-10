RSS
May 10, 2017 0824 GMT

News ID:192475
Publish Date: Wed, 10 May 2017 11:01:18 GMT
Service: Sport

Iran falls short of victory against Vietnam in Asian handball meet

Sports Desk

Iran conceded a 2-1 defeat to Vietnam in its second group stage match in the sixth Asian Men's & Women's Beach Handball Championship in Thailand.

On Tuesday, the Iranians lost the game to their Vietnamese counterparts 2-1 in penalty shootouts, after being outpowered in the first set by a golden goal in the extra-time having snatched a 13-13 draw and winning the second set 15-15, Tasnim News Agency reported.

In penalty shootouts, Iran scored one penalty less than its rival to lose 8-9.

On Monday, Iran had notched up a sweeping 2-0 (20-11 and 16-9) victory against Afghanistan in its opening Group B fixture.

The Iranian squad takes on the UAE today in its third match.

The tournament kicked off in Pattaya, Thailand, on May 8, and will wrap up on May 15, 2017.

The top three teams will qualify for the Beach Handball World Championship, which is scheduled to be held in Sochi, Russia, next year.

The tourney’s Group A consists of Iran, Afghanistan, Thailand, the UAE and Vietnam. Chinese Taipei, Oman, Qatar and Uzbekistan are in Group B.

 

   
Resource: Tasnim News Agency
