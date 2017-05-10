Simeone rabble-rouses beaten down Atletico Madrid to believe

For all coach Diego Simeone has changed at Atletico Madrid, one thing remains the same – an inferiority complex when faced with its richer, more successful cross-city rival Real Madrid.

Atletico has a huge task to overturn a 3-0 semifinal first-leg deficit if it is to avoid elimination at the hands of Real today in the Champions League for a fourth consecutive season in the last ever European game at Atletico's Vicente Calderon stadium, AFP reported.

Simeone has been in charge for what he described this weekend as "nearly six marvelous years".

In that time, he has led Atletico to its first league title in 18 years, ended a 14-year winless streak against Real and put the club back on the map in Europe.

But the defeats in the past three seasons have been all the more heartbreaking as they have come by the slimmest of margins.

Real equalized in the 93rd minute of the 2014 final en route to winning its long-awaited 10th European Cup. Another late goal edged a quarterfinal tie 1-0 in 2015 and last year it took a penalty shootout to separate the two when they met in the final again.

For the first time, last week's first leg truly showed the gulf that still exists between the sides in terms of resources.

Real's financial muscle even threatens to break up this Atletico side.

Theo Hernandez looks set to become the first player to cross the Madrid divide since 2000 this summer.

A move for the 19-year-old is seen as Real's first step to breaking a gentleman's agreement not to poach Atletico's best players ahead of a bid to snatch its top scorer Antoine Griezmann in 2018.

"Tell me how does it feel," said a huge banner released from the Real fans before kickoff at the Bernabeu last Tuesday alongside signs for Lisbon and Milan, the two cities where Atletico lost to Real in the final in the past three years.

"Proud of our players"

And yet as the stadium emptied nearly two hours later, it was the Atletico fans, beaten but unbowed, who sang the club's anthem into the night.

That scene was repeated as the Atletico fans stayed behind after Saturday's 1-0 win over Eibar, demanding the team return to the pitch from the dressing room to serenade them with chants of "proud of our players".

That loyalty in the face of adversity is in contrast to the demands put upon Real's players.

Even after scoring hat-tricks against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals and Atletico last week, Real's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo said "all he wanted" from the home fans was not to be jeered.

"Know how to win, know how to lose, #theycannotunderstand" Atletico posted pointedly on the club's Twitter feed on Sunday.

"Don't stop believing," has also been a consistent emblem of Simeone's time in charge of Atletico.

And the Argentine has been relentlessly positive over the past week in the midst of Atletico's despair.

"We have to do something impossible and being Atletico Madrid we might be capable of it," he said immediately after the first leg.

"I am convinced of it," he repeated on Saturday. "If I wasn't I wouldn't say it. If we are united and understand that it is a semifinal at home we have a chance."

Atletico's home record in the Champions League under Simeone does give some small cause for optimism.

Los Rojiblancos have won 17 and drawn four of their 21 Champions League home games in the past four years, keeping 17 clean sheets.

Of those results, though, only those gained against modest opponents like Austria Vienna, Olympiakos, Malmo and Astana would be enough for Atletico to go through.

Most Atletico fans would settle just for finally beating Real on a famous last European night at the Calderon, even if it doesn't stop their bitterest rival from making the final once more.

‘Not riches vs. hard work’

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos insisted the European champion will not be cowered by an intimidating atmosphere as it visits Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon for the final time today.

Ramos hit back at the simplification of the rivalry between the two Madrid giants as Real's riches against Atletico's hard work.

"It seems like here we have grown up in Beverly Hills," said Ramos on Tuesday.

"Here there are people from humble backgrounds too.

"The sacrifice is what fills you with desire to win."

“We know playing at home is always a plus for us," said Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez.

"We have to give everything and make sure the fans go home proud of their players whether we go through or not."

"We can't go crazy," added Saul. "We know it is very difficult, but we need to go step-by-step, we need to keep a clean sheet.

"If they score the tie is even more difficult, but a goal in the first-half would give us a lot of strength and could make them nervous."