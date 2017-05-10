RSS
May 10, 2017 0825 GMT

Sharapova will be offered Birmingham wildcard

Sharapova will be offered Birmingham wildcard

Maria Sharapova will be offered a wildcard into next month's Aegon Classic in Birmingham.

Sources told BBC Sport that preliminary discussions between Sharapova's team and the Lawn Tennis Association are under way, BBC wrote.

The move has the blessing of the LTA's outgoing chief executive Michael Downey.

Sharapova has not played a Wimbledon warmup event since she reached the final in Birmingham in 2010.

Her presence in the field is likely to boost ticket sales at an event that is perpetually overshadowed by the ATP tournament at The Queen's Club in the same week.

   
