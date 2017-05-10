Around 2m people will be diagnosed with cancer by 2021

Experts estimate around two million people will be diagnosed with cancer by 2021.

Cancer Research UK said the yearly number of those receiving a diagnosis will exceed 400,000 in four years’ time having risen from an annual figure of around 357,000 in 2014, express.co.uk wrote.

The figures, calculated for 2017 to 2021, reveal the increasing number of people who will need to be diagnosed, treated and cared for by health service creaking at the seams.

The charity claims diagnostic services have not kept up with demand as the number of patients waiting too long to start treatment after being urgently referred for tests continues to grow.

In England, the target of 85 percent of patients starting treatment within 62 days has not been met for three years.

They said that more people than ever are being diagnosed with and treated for cancer but if the National Health Service (NHS) cannot meet demand, more people are at risk of having to wait longer for treatment, or receiving a late diagnosis.

In 2015, a new Cancer Strategy for England was published which outlined steps that needed to be taken if the NHS is to provide patients with cancer care equal to the best in the world.

Cancer Research UK last night urged all parties to renew their commitment to delivering the strategy.

Sarah Woolnough, Cancer Research UK’s executive director of policy and information, said, “Tackling cancer and achieving world class outcomes for people across the country must be a priority for the next Government.

"We know that action must be taken and the Cancer Strategy provides a plan for how to do this — but it can only be achieved by ensuring the NHS has the resources to prevent, diagnose and treat more people.”

This winter was officially one of the worst on record for the NHS. In February cancer referral rates stood at their second lowest level with 79.8 percent of patients seen within 62 days of GP referral. The lowest recorded level was 79.7 percent in January.

The crisis prompted The Royal College of Surgeons to say: “The NHS is under extreme pressure, trying to manage the huge financial strain while treating more and more patients.”