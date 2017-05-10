Australia budget 2017: Treasurer unveils big banks tax

Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison has unveiled a new budget which includes a surprise rise in taxation for the country's five biggest banks from July.

Morrison also announced education savings which will see students pay a greater share of the cost of degrees, BBC reported.

Infrastructure projects, health and housing affordability were also high on the government's agenda.

The main opposition Labor party accused him of using a healthcare levy increase to fund tax cuts for big business.

But Labor supported the tax on the banks.

Morrison said $6.2 billion ($4.6 billion; £3.5) would be raised over the next four years by the new levy on the big five — ANZ Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Macquarie.

The head of the Australian Bankers' Association called the levy "a direct attack on jobs and growth".

It was a textbook maneuver by Morrison — disarm your opponents by grabbing some of their ideas.

The surprise tax on Australia's big banks and a thaw on healthcare rebates could all have come from a Labor manifesto.

Throw in a promise to spend big on infrastructure, and, according to one Australian commentator, Morrison didn't just steal the opposition's clothing — he took the whole wardrobe.

In reality, this was more about steering to center ground rather than swerving to the left.

It moves the government away from austerity measures it introduced in 2014, but remains tough on key issues like welfare payments.

Morrison and PM Malcolm Turnbull will hope that is enough to keep their party room content, and ensure the government's slim majority remains intact.

"It is a tax that will hit Australians by hurting investment and could have unintended consequences... it will affect the entire banking system," said Anna Bligh, the former Queensland premier.

"This new tax is not a well thought-out policy response to a public interest issue, it is a political tax grab to cover a budget black hole."