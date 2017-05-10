Indian soldier kidnapped, killed in Kashmir: Indian army

Suspected militants have murdered an Indian army officer in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir after kidnapping him at his home, the Indian army says.

The officer, Ummer Faiyaz, was kidnapped when he was at his home off duty to attend a relative’s wedding ceremony in the southern Shopian area on Tuesday, said an army statement on Wednesday.

“Some unidentified terrorists yesterday abducted and then killed a young unarmed army officer,” the statement said.

The 23-year-old officer’s body was found early Wednesday morning with bullet wounds. No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for his killing.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan but claimed in full by both since the two partitioned and gained independence from Britain in 1947. Militant groups have also for decades been fighting for independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The two countries have fought three wars over the disputed territory. Despite a ceasefire agreement that was reached in November 2003, sporadic skirmishes continue in Kashmir. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training militants there and has deployed some 500,000 soldiers to the disputed region. Pakistan denies the allegations.