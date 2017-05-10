Bahraini court upholds death, life sentences for dissidents

A Bahraini court has upheld the death and life sentences against three political activists over their alleged involvement in an attack on regime forces.

Bahrain’s Supreme Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the death sentence for Maher Abbas, al-Wasat newspaper reported.

According to Bahrain’s Lualua television network, Amnesty International had urged Bahraini authorities to halt the execution of Maher, who it said had received the sentence in February 2014.

The court also upheld life sentences for Fouad Ali Fadl and Fadel Abbas.

Meanwhile, the court handed down 10-year prison sentences to six other dissidents.

Al-Wasat added that they were sentenced over allegations of involvement in the murder of a policeman in Sehla Village.

The regime in Bahrain has jailed thousands of anti-government protesters since the start of the popular uprising against the Al Khalifah rule in 2011. Dozens have also been stripped of their nationality.

Bahraini protesters are demanding that the Al Khalifah dynasty relinquish power and let a just system representing all Bahrainis be established.

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its brutal crackdown.

Scores of people have lost their lives and many others been arrested in the crackdown.