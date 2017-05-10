Pall Corp. first US tech firm to invest in Iran

A top American technology leader plans to invest in an Iranian oil equipment production project in what could be the first direct investment by a US oil company in Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, announced an Iranian company.

Speaking at a press conference at Iran's Oil Show 2017, Neda Mousavizadegan, the managing director of Iran's Panid Engineering, named the US company as Pall Corporation, Press TV reported.

Mousavizadegan said Pall Corporation — a global leader in providing filtration, separation and purification solutions for different industries — plans to launch a production line for filters that would be used in Iran's refineries as well as petrochemical projects.

She further told reporters that Pall Corporation would also be committed to transferring the technology for producing filters to Iran.

She underlined this would not only reduce the costs of supplying the equipment for Iran's oil industry but would also boost safety in projects specifically in petrochemical projects which, she said, had seen a rise in hazardous technical failures over the past years.

Pall Corporation is yet to acknowledge its Iran investment plan. Still, IRNA quoted an unnamed official from the company as telling reporters at the same event that Pall Corporation is interested in securing a foothold in the Iranian market.

The official added that the company was interested in learning about the latest status of Iran's oil industry as well as the capabilities of local companies that are operating in that sector.

The only American company that sealed a deal to operate in Iran's oil industry after the Revolution was ConocoPhillips which planned to develop an oil project in the country.

However, it later withdrew its plans after the former administration of President Bill Clinton approved the Iran-Libya Sanctions Act (ILSA) which banned investments of above $20 million by US companies in Iran's oil projects.

Today, US companies are allowed to invest in Iran through waivers on the Iran Sanctions Act — as the law has been called since 2006. Nevertheless, it is still to be confirmed that Pall Corporation has obtained a waiver from the administration of US President Donald Trump which has already adopted a tough line toward the Islamic Republic.