Chitchian: Iran resumes electricity exports to Iraq

Iran started exporting electricity to Iraq after the Baghdad government agreed to pay its arrears in installments, announced Iran's energy minister.

According to Fars News Agency, Hamid Chitchian told reporters, َ"Iran's export of electricity to Iraq stands at about 1,500 MW and the figure will fluctuate according to the season in view of the change in temperature."

The minister reiterated that electricity export to Iraq was halted in late December 2016 immediately after termination of the contract with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In relevant remarks in early January, Managing Director of Tavanir Electricity Generation, Transmission, and Distribution Company Arash Kordi announced that an Iranian delegation was in Baghdad to renew the contract on Iran's electricity sales to that country.

"Electricity exports were brought to a halt due to the expiry of the contract and the resumption of the process would require an amendment to the contract," Kordi said.

He underlined that the new agreement needs to be modified in accordance with the current circumstances and the changes in prices among other major issues.

Asked about the possibility of an uplift in electricity exports to Iraq, Kordi said that general conditions had been laid in that regard though the issue would become clear once negotiations become finalized."