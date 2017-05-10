Iran, Guinea agree on bauxite transfer to Iran

Iran and Guinea-Conakry signed an agreement to renew the contract for the production and transfer of bauxite to Iran.

Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) Managing Director Mehdi Karbasian and Conakry-Guinea Minister of Geology and Mines Abdoulaye Magassouba confirmed and approved the contract in Guinea, Fars News Agency reported.

The two officials defined the terms of cooperation for cost reduction, implementation and financing the project.

Feasibility study of the project was conducted, analyzed and finalized for production and transfer of bauxite from Guinea-Conakry to southern coasts of Iran.

The mine has 300 million tons of reserves and it is considered one of the sources for supplying raw materials for aluminum industry development in Iran.

Based on the project, four million tons of bauxite will be extracted annually and transferred to the south of Iran for alumina powder production.

Both sides agreed on reduction of operation tax in Guinea bauxite mine by Guinea-Conakry in order to reduce the cost and to call for an international bid to extract and operate the mine.

Islamic Development Bank and Africa Development Bank will finance the project.

Karbasian and Iran's Ambassador to Guinea-Conakry Vahid Kiani were the special guests of the Guinean president Alpha Condé in a symposium held in Conakry on Tuesday.