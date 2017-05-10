Norwegian firms keen on Caspian drilling, exploration projects

Norwegian companies are ready to contribute to drilling and exploration of oil fields in the Caspian Sea.

Managing Director of Caspian Oil Company Mohsen Delaviz said at a press conference that his company is in talks with a number of international companies for exploration and development of Caspian Sea oilfields, IRNA reported.

"We are observing the anniversary of oil exploration in the Caspian Sea. In May 2012, we reached oil at 2,500 meters underwater in Sardar Jangal field," he said.

'We are in talks with companies for drilling in deep waters. The National Iranian Oil Company has ceded the project for feasibility study on Mansouri and Ab Teymour oilfields to MAPNA Group," Delaviz added.