Islamic prayer by Shajarian registered as Nat'l & Cultural Heritage

The outstanding prayer by Iran's music legend Mohammadreza Shajarian named 'Rabbana' was registered as a National and Cultural Heritage, said the Head of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization Zahra Ahmadipour.

The national registration tablet for 'Rabbana', a very famous musical prayer by Mohammadreza Shajarian, was presented in a special ceremony to his son Homayoun Shajarian, IRNA wrote.

The outstanding performance of 'Rabbana' was aired on national radio and TV during the holy month of Ramadan for about 30 years.