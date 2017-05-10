Trump rejects criticism over FBI director dismissal

President Donald Trump defended his firing of FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday, fighting a storm of criticism that the ouster was aimed at blunting an agency probe into his presidential campaign's possible collusion with Russia to sway the 2016 election.

The Republican president's abrupt move on Tuesday stunned Washington and was swiftly condemned by Democrats and by some in his own party, Reuters reported.

In a series of posts on Twitter on Wednesday morning, Trump sought to explain his move, and lambasted his critics.

"Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me," he said.

The Trump administration said on Tuesday Comey’s firing was over his handling of an election-year FBI probe into then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.

Though many Democrats have criticized Comey's management of that investigation, they said they were troubled by the timing of his dismissal, given that Trump could have acted soon after taking office on Jan. 20, and that he has repeatedly criticized the FBI and congressional probes into alleged Russian involvement in the election.

Some Democrats compared the move to the "Saturday Night Massacre" of 1973, in which President Richard Nixon ordered the firing of an independent special prosecutor investigating the Watergate scandal that eventually led Nixon to resign.

Democrats amplified their calls on Wednesday for an independent investigation into Moscow's alleged role in the 2016 election.

"What we have now is really a looming constitutional crisis that is deadly serious," Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal told CNN.

In one tweet on Wednesday, Trump referred to previous Democratic criticism of Comey over the Clinton probe. "The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!" he said.

The president also personally attacked Blumenthal, referring to him as "Richie," calling his comments on the Comey firing "a joke" and alluding to a years-old controversy over the senator's military service during the Vietnam War era.

Some Republicans have also said they were troubled by the timing of Comey's firing, including Senator Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. That is one of several congressional panels investigating alleged Russian interference during the election and possible collusion by Trump campaign staff.

US intelligence agencies concluded in a January report that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered an effort to disrupt the 2016 election that included hacking into Democratic Party emails and leaking them, with the aim of helping Trump.

Russia has repeatedly denied any such meddling and the Trump administration denies allegations of collusion with Russia.