FIVB: Iran a force to be reckoned with in U-23 world meet

Iran's Javad Karimi tries to get past the Japan block of Masato Katsuoka in the final of the Asian U-23 Championship, as both sides qualify for the 2017 FIVB Men's U-23 World Championship. fivb.com

The Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), in a Wednesday report, called the brand new Asian champion Iran as a force to be reckoned with in 2017 FIVB Volleyball Men's U-23 World Championship.

The report said the qualification for the upcoming world meet wrapped up with Iran and Japan advancing from Asia, after topping the age-group Asian Championship this week in Ardabil, Iran, fivb.com reported.

The third edition of the world championship will run from August 18-25 in Cairo marking the first time the competition moves to Africa, after the first two editions in Brazil and the UAE, fivb.com reported.

Iran and Japan join host Egypt, South American champion Brazil, European qualifier Poland and Turkey, Pan-American Cup top teams Argentina, Cuba and Mexico and African champion Algeria.

The last two remaining tickets will go to the top two non-qualified teams in the FIVB U-23 World Rankings, Russia and Korea.

Although predictions for any age-group competition is dangerous territory, focus will be on defending champion Russia and the only other winner of the event, Brazil.

Poland will be one of three countries – together with Japan and Algeria – to be making its debut in the competition after missing out on 2013 and 2015.

Held every two years, the U-23 World Championships are the latest addition to the FIVB calendar and have already featured stars and produced Dream Teams of players that have gone on to shine in the flagship tournaments of the International Federation.