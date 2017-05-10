FIFA requests information on Pogba's transfer to Man Utd

FIFA confirms it has requested further information on the world-record transfer of Paul Pogba to Manchester United.

The French midfielder was transferred for more than £89.3 million (€105.2 million) in August 2016 from the Serie A champions, skysports.com reported.

Extracts from a book, The Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football, published in Germany this week, claimed to give details on the huge deal, including a breakdown of the fee, and were widely reported by media outlets on Tuesday.

Though FIFA was keen to stress this is not a formal investigation, it has confirmed it is looking into the matter further.

A statement from football's governing body on Tuesday said, "We can confirm that FIFA/TMS has been requesting information on the transfer. We have no further comments at this stage."

All international transfers must be authorized by FIFA, so Pogba's transfer was approved by FIFA in August using its International Transfer Matching System (TMS).

Manchester United insists FIFA has had all relevant documents since the transfer was completed.

A statement by the club said, "We don't comment on contracts. FIFA have had the documents since the transfer in August."