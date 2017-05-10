Iran pulls off second win in Asian beach handball meet

Iran came up victorious against the UAE in the sixth Asian Men's & Women's Beach Handball Championship in Thailand.

The two teams squared off in the third group stage game on Wednesday and Iran beat its opponent in straight sets.

Iran won the first set in commanding fashion by a 17-8 score line. Although it was more of a close encounter in the second set, Iran defeated the UAE 12-10 to finish the game by two sets to nil.

Iran had started its campaign in the tournament with a 2-0 victory against Afghanistan, but suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Vietnam in its second group fixture. The Iranian squad will face the host, Thailand on Friday in its last group stage fixture.

The tournament started in Pattaya, Thailand, on May 8, and will concludes on May 15, 2017. The tourney's top three teams will qualify for the Beach Handball World Championship in Sochi, Russia, next year.

The meet's Group B consists of Iran, Afghanistan, Thailand, the UAE and Vietnam. Chinese Taipei, Oman, Qatar and Uzbekistan are in Group A.