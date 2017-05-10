President: Election fosters national confidence

President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that elections would foster hope and national confidence in the country.

Addressing 170 parliamentarians, he called for massive turnout in voting and expressed hope that the Iranian people would demonstrate their unity through massive turnout in the upcoming event.

He said the country has entered a new era, hailing Iran's nuclear deal with the world powers, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ICANA reported.

Presidential elections will be held on May 19. According to Interior Ministry's State Elections Committee, Ali Asghar Ahmadi, 56,410,234 Iranians are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.