RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

May 10, 2017 0636 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:192521
Publish Date: Wed, 10 May 2017 19:37:42 GMT
Service: Iran

President: Election fosters national confidence

President: Election fosters national confidence

President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that elections would foster hope and national confidence in the country.

Addressing 170 parliamentarians, he called for massive turnout in voting and expressed hope that the Iranian people would demonstrate their unity through massive turnout in the upcoming event.

He said the country has entered a new era, hailing Iran's nuclear deal with the world powers, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ICANA reported.

Presidential elections will be held on May 19. According to Interior Ministry's State Elections Committee, Ali Asghar Ahmadi, 56,410,234 Iranians are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.

 

   
KeyWords
Rouhani
IranDaily
Majlis
election
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1525 sec