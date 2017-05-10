Zarif: No procedures yet in place for Iranians’ voting in Canada

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that necessary measures have not been made by Canadian officials to allow Iranian nationals residing in the North American country to cast their ballots in the forthcoming presidential elections.

However, the foreign minister added that Canada is willing to lay the ground for Iranians to take part in the presidential elections on May 19 in the country, IRNA reported.

Zarif told reporters that “a political Canadian delegation is currently in Tehran to have discussions on this issue.”

Referring to his phone conversations with his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday, Zarif said that according to Canadian law, casting ballots must be held at diplomatic missions.

“Iranians living abroad are extremely keen to participate in the determination of their countries’ future,” Zarif said in the phone call on Tuesday.

He added that the Iranians in Canada have made repeated requests to take part in the election.

Freeland said that some “technical issues” should be discussed and settled, given the absence of political relations between Tehran and Ottawa, closure of Iranian diplomatic sites, and Canada’s domestic regulations on polls involving other countries’ citizens.

According to the official, about 400,000 Iranian citizens reside in Canada.

Also a source familiar with the matter said the request could not be accommodated because the Canadian government generally requires foreign countries to set up their polling stations at their diplomatic missions in Canada, The Globe and Mail reported.

Iran doesn’t have a diplomatic presence in Canada, the two embassies were closed when Ottawa quietly pulled its diplomats in 2012. The source also said Iran’s request came too late.

Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York sent a diplomatic note to Canadian officials around April 10 requesting that polling stations be established so that Iranians in Canada could vote in the May 19 elections, according to the Iranian Interests Section at the Pakistani Embassy in Washington.

Members of the Iranian-Canadian community were also pressuring the government to allow them to cast their ballots in Canada. The request was denied by the Canadian government.

Zarif also said on Wednesday that Ottawa severed its diplomatic relations with Tehran during the previous Iranian administration; thus Iran does not have a diplomatic presence in Canada.

According to Mehr News Agency, Zarif said that Iranians in Canada can go to the nearest polling station in the United States to cast their ballots.

He added that several ballot boxes will be active in various cities in the United States during the upcoming elections.