May 10, 2017 0635 GMT

News ID:192525
Publish Date: Wed, 10 May 2017 20:10:03 GMT
Service: Iran

Sausdi Arabia imitating Israeli tactics against dissidents: Scholar

Shabbir Hassanally, an activist and Islamic scholar, says Saudi Arabia is imitating Israeli tactics against those who ask for their rights.

“Saudi Arabia seems to have this fetish for going after people who ask for any sort of rights,” Hassanally said in an interview with Press TV on Wednesday, adding that “the Saudi entity is operating in a way that is almost identical to the Zionists in the occupied Palestine.”

   
