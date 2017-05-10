RSS
May 10, 2017 0635 GMT

US-led airstrike kills 11 Syrian civilians in Daesh-held Raqqah

A so-called monitoring group says nearly a dozen civilians have lost their lives when the US-led coalition purportedly fighting the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group carried out an aerial attack in Syria's militant-held northern province of Raqqah.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday that the airstrike targeted al-Salihiya village before midnight, killing at least 11 people and injuring several others.

The monitoring group said there were four children and six women among the victims, noting that the death toll is expected to rise as several of the wounded are in a critical condition.

At least 14 civilians were killed and several others injured on April 30, when US-led military aircraft bombarded Mansurah and Wahab neighborhoods in Tabqa town, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Raqqah, and Yamama district in the western countryside of Raqqah.

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what are said to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate. 

The city of Raqqah, which lies on the northern bank of the Euphrates River, was overrun by Daesh terrorists in March 2013, and was proclaimed the center for most of the Takfiris’ administrative and control tasks the next year.

The US-led coalition has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of fulfilling its declared aim of destroying Daesh.

Syria has been fighting different foreign-sponsored militant and terrorist groups since March 2011. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated last August that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the crisis until then.

   
