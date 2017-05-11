Dep. FM dismisses Riyadh claim over Tehran’s arms shipment to Yemen

Majlis Speaker Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday that Saudi regime’s claim about transfer of arms from Iran to Yemen is completely unfounded.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting here with Chinese Ambassador to Iran Pang Sen.



“Saudi Arabia has contributed to the uncontrolled growth of terrorism in the region by attacking the impoverished Yemen. Therefore, international waters are being threatened by terrorist groups in southern Yemen,” Amir-Abdollahian noted, IRNA reported.





He said that the existing developments in the region have made it clear that wrong military and security approaches are no help to solve complicated regional problems.



Referring to the ongoing situation in Bahrain, the Iranian diplomat stressed that like Syria and Yemen, the ongoing crisis in Bahrain would “only be settled through diplomatic solutions.”



As for the current situation in Western Asia (the Middle East), Amir-Abdollahian said the Astana [Peace] talks are a leap forward, but there are still concerns over failure of ceasefire and Astana Peace Talks because terrorists are opposed to peace.



Iran, Russia and Turkey have so far held four rounds of peace talks in the Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana to review ways to bring peace to the war-torn Arab country.



The latest round of Astana Peace Talks was held on May 3-4 with the participation of armed groups. The event ended by signing a document which approved creation of four de-escalation zones in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, in parts of Homs province in the centre, in the south and in the opposition enclave of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus to separate extremist groups from moderate oppositions.



The aim is to 'put an immediate end to the violence' and 'provide the conditions for the safe, voluntary return of refugees,” read the document.



Referring to the growing relations between Iran and China in various fields, Amir-Abdollahian told the Chinese ambassador that further parliamentary collaboration will undoubtedly help promote bilateral cooperation between Iran and China.



He also voiced readiness of the Majlis’ specialized commissions for giving an impetus to parliamentary ties between the two capitals.



He also hailed Tehran-Moscow-Beijing close stances in reinforcing political solutions for regional crises.



Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador voiced Beijing’s preparedness for boosting bilateral relations.



He said that Iran-China cooperation is growing in all fields, since the two countries enjoy common stances in different arenas.



Pang Sen welcomed further parliamentary cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.