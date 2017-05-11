US mulling expansion of laptop flight ban to Europe

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is mulling the expansion of a ban on laptops on flights originating from several predominantly Muslim countries to flights from Europe.

The DHS is yet to formally announce an expansion of the ban, which will affect United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, and several other international carriers.

US and European officials said they expect the DHS to announce the ban as soon as Thursday, presstv.ir reported.

In March, the administration of US President Donald Trump announced restrictions for laptops and electronic devices larger than a cell phone on flights originating from 10 airports in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt and Kuwait.

The UK was quick to follow suit and announce a series of similar restrictions on a slightly different set of countries.

DHS chief John Kelly "hasn't made a decision but we continue to evaluate the threat environment and have engaged in discussions with airline representatives and other stakeholders about the threat," a DHS spokesman announced.