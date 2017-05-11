Valuable opportunities prepared to boost bilateral ties: Australian Envoy

Australian Ambassador to Iran Ian Biggs said good and valuable opportunities and capacities have been prepared for development of Yehran-Canberra ties.

Biggs made the remarks in a meeting on Wednesday evening with Khorasan Razavi Governor General Ali Reza Rashidian in northeastern Iran, IRNA reported.



Besides development of bilateral ties in different fields, Australia is ready to have necessary cooperation with Iran in the field of security and military, especially in the fight against Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group, he said.



Referring to the May 19 presidential election in Iran, Biggs said that the result of the election would by no means affect Tehran-Canberra relations.



Over 56 million Iranians are eligible to vote in the 12th Iran's presidential election which is to be held next Friday.



Biggs hailed Mashad’s tourist attractions saying, it is wonderful that some 27 million pilgrims and tourists visit Mashad annually.



Millions of domestic and international pilgrims visit the city of Mashad which houses the tomb of Imam Reza (as), the eighth Imam of Shiite Muslims.



Biggs said since Shiite Muslims residing in Australian major cities are willing to visit Mashad, the issue of launching a direct flight between Australia and Iran, especially to Mashad, is on Canberra’s agenda.



Meanwhile, the Iranian diplomat explained capabilities and abilities of the province in different fields including tourism, industry, mine and services stressing that 2.5 million of pilgrims heading to Mashad each year are international visitors.



He welcomed the idea of launching a direct flight between Iran and Australia, particularly from Mashad.



Khorasan Razavi has economic interactions with 80 foreign countries, Rashidian said voicing Mashad’s readiness to exchange trade delegations and hold joint exhibitions with Australia.