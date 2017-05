Tremor rocks northwestern Iran, injures 11

At least 11 people were injured when an earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale hit northern parts of Ardebil province on Thursday morning.

According to a report by seismological center affiliated to Tehran University Geophysics Institute, the quake occurred at 7:54 hours local time (4:24 GMT).



The epicenter of the quake was registered at 39.79 degrees latitude and 48.54 degrees longitude, 40 km away from the Iranian border inside Republic of Azerbaijan.



The earthquake shook Bileh Savar region in Parsabad, Germi counties.



Crisis management forces of all three counties are in a state of alert, IRNA reported.