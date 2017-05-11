RSS
News ID:192550
Publish Date: Thu, 11 May 2017 14:18:25 GMT
Service: Iran

Special program for renewal of Iranian passports in 48 hours in UK

Special program for renewal of Iranian passports in 48 hours in UK

Iran's Embassy in london announced that it has a special program to help Iranians residing in Briatin attend the May 19 presidential elections by renewing their passports in 48 hours.

“In order to facilitate political participation of Iranian community, resident in the UK, in the twelfth Presidential election, consulate section of the embassy will receive and renew passports in a short period of 48 hours,” said the Embassy in a statement on Wednesday night, according to IRNA.

“Holders of expired Iranian passports or passports that would expire by 10th of Khordad 1396 (May 31 2017) can send their passport along with necessary documents by post to the consulate department and receive their renewed passport in 48 hours,” it added.

Meanwhile, in an earlier announcement the embassy had given some information about the polling stations in the UK for Iran’s presidential elections; five polling stations will cover London and six others will cover major cities, including Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, and Cardiff.

The Iranian presidential election will be held in several foreign countries along with Iran on May 19, 2017.

Over 56 million Iranians are eligible to vote.

Voters should be at least 18 years old on the day of the elections, i.e. people born before May 19, 1999 can vote in the elections. 

Iranians residing in other countries can vote if they have their national ID card and birth certificate. If, for any reason, they don’t have those, a valid Iranian passport will suffice.

   
