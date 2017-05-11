Three countries not attend 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku

Sudan, Libya and Kuwait are not attending the fourth round of Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Operational Committee for the 4th round of Islamic Solidarity Games reported on Thursday that representatives of 54 Islamic states will participate in the event, IRNA reported.



Kuwait failed to take part in the sports event due to certain limitations imposed by International Olympic Committee (IOC), said the report adding that Sudan and Libya announced financial problems as the reason for their absence.



The 4th Islamic States Solidarity Games is to be inaugurated on Friday (May 12, 2017) in Baku, Azerbaijan Republic, with the participation of about 5,000 athletes.



Competitions will be held in 20 sports categories and in 16 sport arenas in Baku.



Iran is participating with 300 athletes in this round of games.