Home

May 11, 2017 0224 GMT

News ID:192552
Publish Date: Thu, 11 May 2017 15:27:24 GMT
Service: Iran

Persian language course resumed at Pakistani university

Persian language course resumed at Pakistani university

A Persian language course has been resumed in department of 'Asian Civilization' at Pakistan’s renowned Quaid-e-Azam University in Islamabad with the collaboration of the Iranian cultural consulate.

According to IRNA, the Masters and PhD students will have the chance to study Persian language at the Quaid-e-Azam University. 

Along with learning Persian language the students and teachers would also discuss history and civilization of Iran during classes.

Launching of the course will also provide great opportunity for the researchers and experts at the university to have a better knowledge of rich history and civilization of Iran.

The classes of the course will be held twice a week at the department of Asian civilization of Quaid-e-Azam University in which 25 Masters and 5 PhD students will participate. 

A prominent Pakistani Persian language professor Dr. Ali Abu Turab will teach Persian language at the university. 

   
