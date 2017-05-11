Speedboats key to Iran's deterrent power: Top general

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Baqeri says Iran’s homemade speedboats have provided it with a remarkable deterrent power against threats posed by the enemies.

Addressing a national forum on Iran's speedboats on Thursday, Baqeri cited "high speed and agility", "ease of use", "stealth" and "high maneuverability" among the features of the vessels, presstv.ir reported.

"The operational capabilities of the military equipment, including speedboats, should be updated according to the latest know-how and threats posed by the enemy,” he said.

Baqeri said, “With the grace of God, the intelligence superiority as well as unique and undetectable capabilities of our naval defense forces will keep the enemy in a passive and confused mode.”

The commander touched on the strategic importance of Iran’s long sea borders, particularly in the energy-rich Persian Gulf, calling them a determining factor in the regional and global power equations given that most of enemy threats emanate from the sea.

“What makes the enemy to conclude that the price of marine combat with the Islamic Republic of Iran would surpass its benefits is in fact the deterrence power of the country,” Baqeri noted.

Iran has recently made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and warfare.

The Islamic Republic says its military power poses no threat to other countries and is merely based on the doctrine of deterrence.