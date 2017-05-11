No force, terror outfit can hit Pak-Iran cordial ties: Iranian envoy.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost reiterated that no force or group could affect friendly and brotherly ties between Iran and Pakistan

In an interview with a leading Pakistani news channel the ambassador said, 'There have been talks ongoing between Islamabad and Tehran on all issues; officials from both countries are in regular contacts and they can resolve all possible issues, if any, in their bilateral ties, according to IRNA.



He added that every single thing is being considered by both sides. 'No individual or any terrorist group can affect the cordial ties between the two countries.'



Regarding recent border attack which resulted in martyrdom of a number of the Iranian border guards in Mirjaveh, southeastern Iran, Honardoost said both countries are decisive to resolve these issues because they are dangerous for both.



Earlier spokesperson of Pakistan army said that Iran and Pakistan enjoy strong brotherly and historical relations which will continue to grow in future.



Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Iran and Pakistan have a border coordination mechanism which will improve in future.



Meanwhile Pakistan’s Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz also hoped that border management commission between Iran and Pakistan will meet within this month to make sure border incidents may not happen again.



Last week Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif visited Pakistan and met with Pakistani civil and military leadership to have better cooperation between the two countries on recent border incident.



At least ten Iranian border guards were martyred by terrorists near Pakistan border in southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan on April 26, while patrolling at the zero border point. The terrorists fled to Pakistan’s territories after killing the Iranian border guards in an ambush.