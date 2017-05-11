No part of Israel immune to resistance missiles in any future war: Nasrallah

The Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement, Sayyad Hassan Nasrallah, says no part of the occupied Palestinian lands will be immune to resistance missiles and its fighters in any future conflict.

Nasrallah made the remarks on Thursday, during a speech made to honor the movement’s top military commander, Mustafa Badreddine, who lost his life while fighting foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria last year.

Honoring the memory of the slain commander, the Hezbollah chief said Israel knows that any future conflict will be inside occupied Palestine.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah pointed to the step taken by Israel to build walls along its borders with Lebanon and the besieged Gaza Strip, saying that building walls along Lebanon and Gaza borders was admission of the failure of the greater Israel plan.

He added that the fact that Israel hides behind two walls in Lebanon and Gaza proves its weakness, noting that resistance fighters had convinced Israel that there was no place for it in Lebanon.