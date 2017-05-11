RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

May 11, 2017 0615 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:192565
Publish Date: Thu, 11 May 2017 20:58:57 GMT
Service: Iran

Hamas security forces arrest man behind assassination of top cmdr

Hamas security forces arrest man behind assassination of top cmdr

The new chief of Hamas’s political bureau says Palestinian security forces in the besieged Gaza Strip have arrested the man responsible for the assassination of a high-ranking military commander of the resistance movement earlier this year.

Speaking at a press conference in Gaza City on Thursday, Ismail Haniyeh stated that a fair and appropriate punishment will be handed out on the basis of the movement’s judicial principles, and in honor of Mazen Fuqahaa, all Palestinian martyrs as well as all prisoners that are lingering in Israeli jails.

“Even though the assassination of senior national commander inflicted pain on Ezzedeen al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas) and our people, we are happy and proud that our security services managed to track down the culprit. The blood of our leaders and our people is highly precious,” he pointed out.

The Hamas chief stressed that the Israeli regime was behind the criminal act.

“The Israeli occupation is the entity that gave orders regarding Fuqahaa’s assassination. The killer has confessed to the crime and spelled the assassination out in details,” Haniyeh pointed out.

He went on to say that the Ministry of Interior in the Gaza Strip was going to hold a press conference within the next few days to reveal the details of the top Hamas commander’s assassination.

Unknown assailants fired at Fuqahaa at the entrance to a residence in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City on March 24. They shot four bullets into the man’s head before they fled the area.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas's political bureau, said the assassination was carried out with a gun equipped with a silencer.

   
KeyWords
assassination
arrest
Hamas
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0787 sec