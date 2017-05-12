China to promote employment of college graduates

Chinese central government has called for more efforts in helping college graduates get jobs or start businesses, according to statement issued after a national tele-conference on employment.

Premier Li Keqiang's written instruction on employment was read out at the conference, which was attended by vice premiers Liu Yandong and Ma Kai, Xinhua reported.

The employment of college graduates matters to China's social stability, as a total of 7.95 million college students are expected to graduate in 2017, according to the Ministry of Education.

The central government asked local authorities and schools to encourage the students to work in the grassroots and seek jobs or start businesses in advanced manufacturing, strategic emerging industries, services and agriculture.

In terms of general employment, the central government stressed enhanced vocational training and other public services.

China has set employment targets of 11 million new urban jobs and a registered urban unemployment rate under 4.5 percent this year.