Beetroot juice can reduce heart attack risk

Blood pressure could be lowered with beetroot juice and could dramatically reduce heart attack risk, a research team has revealed.

Experts from the University of Guelph in Canada looked specifically at beetroot juice — which they said is a source of dietary nitrate, according to express.co.uk.

The researchers said it could be used as a future treatment option for people with cardiovascular disease.

Symptoms of heart disease can include high blood pressure and heart attack.

Dietary nitrate is a compound that dilates blood vessels to decrease blood pressure.

Experts found the supplement can also reduce overstimulation of the sympathetic nervous system that occurs with heart disease and causes the heart to beat faster.

They said the activation of the sympathetic nervous system — which is caused by increased nerve activity include increased heart rate and blood pressure and the blood vessels to constrict.

Sympathetic nerve activity — which they called sympathetic outflow — also increases with some forms of cardiovascular disease, including high blood pressure and heart failure.

The research team said the aim of the study was to show acute nitrate supplementation using beetroot juice can decrease muscle sympathetic outflow at rest and during exercise.

The experts investigated whether acute dietary nitrate (NO3-) supplementation using beetroot juice would reduce blood pressure and muscle sympathetic nerve activity (MSNA) at rest and during exercise.

Twenty young adult volunteers with the average age of 27 took part into two tests where they received a nitrate supplement or a placebo.

On both visits, the research team recorded the blood pressure, heart rate and muscle sympathetic nerve activity (MSNA) and measured muscle activity at rest and during handgrip exercise with the participants' non-dominant hand.

Measurements were recorded at the beginning of the visit and then again after the volunteers drank nitrate-rich beetroot juice or a placebo and had rested on their backs for three hours.

Experts revealed the MSNA was lower when the volunteers drank beetroot juice compared to when they drank the placebo.

"Surprisingly, no differences in blood pressure were detected at rest or during exercise," the research team said.

"These results provide proof-of-concept that dietary nitrate supplementation can modulate central sympathetic outflow and suggest that the established cardiovascular benefits of dietary nitrate are likely to involve a neural contribution."