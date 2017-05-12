RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

May 12, 2017 1014 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:192581
Publish Date: Fri, 12 May 2017 12:23:37 GMT
Service: Iran

Japan sees 50% change of El Nino emerging by beginning of autumn

Japan sees 50% change of El Nino emerging by beginning of autumn

Japan's weather bureau said on Friday it sees a 50 percent chance of the El Nino weather pattern emerging by the beginning of autumn.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said last month there was a 50 percent chance that El Nino would emerge by August.

The US government's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said that neutral or El Nino conditions are nearly equally likely in the Northern Hemisphere this summer and fall.

El Nino — a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific — can trigger drought in Southeast Asia and Australia and floods in South America, hitting production of key foods such as rice, wheat and sugar.

El Nino conditions are developing across the Pacific with an increasing probability that a full-fledged El Nino episode will occur during the second half of 2017.

 

   
KeyWords
Japan
autumn
El Nino
emerging
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1711 sec