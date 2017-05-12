Tax inflows give Merkel opportunity to rethink budget plans

A surge in German tax receipts is giving Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government more room for maneuver in its budget and will revive debate about whether Berlin should relax its fiscal stance to help to rebalance the eurozone economy.

Wolfgang Schäuble, German finance minister, said that Germany’s tax take for 2017 was now predicted to be almost €8 billion higher than forecast in November. The finance ministry also raised its tax forecasts for the years 2017-2021 by a combined total of €54 billion, FT reported.

The increases, driven by strong economic growth, are likely to spur arguments about whether Berlin should step up investments or cut taxes, which Schäuble hinted would be possible after Germany’s national elections in September.

“The government has fulfilled its financial policy pledges,” he said. “Now tax reductions can follow in the next legislative period.”

Schäuble declined to say what he would prefer but many Christian Democrats are calling for tax cuts. Carsten Linnemann, a parliamentarian specializing in economic policy, who on Thursday said: “The time has never been so good as in these years for bigger tax reliefs and a real structural tax reform.”

However Martin Schulz, the SPD leader who is campaigning to unseat Merkel, said increased investment had 'absolute priority'.

Aware that many voters see the social democrats as less reliable budget guardians than the CDU, Schulz added: “What we now see as surpluses are one-off surpluses. If we now go for this money and divide up permanently, we must check how far that is possible.”

Many of Germany’s EU partners also want the country to ease up on its cautious fiscal stance, hoping that doing so would spur more spending and lift the eurozone economy.

German gross domestic product is predicted to rise by 1.5 percent this year and a further 1.6 percent in 2018.