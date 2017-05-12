RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

May 12, 2017 1014 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:192589
Publish Date: Fri, 12 May 2017 13:47:22 GMT
Service: Iran

S. Korea sees rise in student visitors from Taiwan, Hong Kong

S. Korea sees rise in student visitors from Taiwan, Hong Kong

South Korea has seen a sharp gain this year in the student inflow from Taiwan and Hong Kong who came on a school trip, amid a faltering tourism stemming from a steep decline in Chinese visitors, government data showed on Friday.

The cumulative number of student groups on school trips from the two neighboring countries stood at 1,186 as of May 8, already nearing the annual total of 1,407 tallied in the previous year, according to the data by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), Yonhap reported.

Taiwan and Hong Kong had not been key markets for Korea in terms of educational tourism, until the government and industry stepped up their drive to bring more of them into the country from early this year as part of a diversification strategy, the KTO said.

Such efforts came on the heels of China's ban on trip sales to Korea in March, in an apparent act of retaliation for the deployment of the US anti-missile system, or THAAD, on the Korean Peninsula despite its strong objection.

 

   
KeyWords
S. Korea
student visitors
Taiwan
visitors from Taiwan
Hong Kong
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2415 sec