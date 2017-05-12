S. Korea sees rise in student visitors from Taiwan, Hong Kong

South Korea has seen a sharp gain this year in the student inflow from Taiwan and Hong Kong who came on a school trip, amid a faltering tourism stemming from a steep decline in Chinese visitors, government data showed on Friday.

The cumulative number of student groups on school trips from the two neighboring countries stood at 1,186 as of May 8, already nearing the annual total of 1,407 tallied in the previous year, according to the data by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), Yonhap reported.

Taiwan and Hong Kong had not been key markets for Korea in terms of educational tourism, until the government and industry stepped up their drive to bring more of them into the country from early this year as part of a diversification strategy, the KTO said.

Such efforts came on the heels of China's ban on trip sales to Korea in March, in an apparent act of retaliation for the deployment of the US anti-missile system, or THAAD, on the Korean Peninsula despite its strong objection.