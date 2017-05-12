Bedtime matters for preschoolers to regulate their emotions

Little kids who have a consistent bedtime routine and limited screen time may get better at regulating their emotions, a recent study suggests.

That could be one reason they have a lower risk of childhood obesity than peers with erratic schedules who watch lots of television, the authors said.

While excessive screen time and insufficient sleep have long been linked to obesity in adults, the current study offers fresh insight into why these connections may hold true even in early childhood, researchers note in the International Journal of Obesity, wrote dailysabah.com.

Kids who had better emotional regulation at age three were less likely to be obese by age 11 than children who weren't as good at controlling their feelings and impulses, the study found.

"We found that three-year-old children who had household routines around bedtimes, mealtimes and screen time were more likely to also have better emotion regulation," said lead study author Sarah Anderson, a public health researcher at Ohio State University in Columbus.

"Both lack of a regular bedtime and poor emotion regulation increased risk for later obesity," Anderson said by email. "These two factors were independent of each other; the link between bedtimes and obesity could not be explained away by a child's inability to regulate their emotions," she noted.