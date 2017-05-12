Ahmadabad Seven-Cistern Complex wind tower undergoing renovation

Cultural Heritage Desk Renovation of the wind tower of a Seven-Cistern Complex located in Ahmadabad, Ardakan, Yazd Province, has begun, said the head of Yazd Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department.

Sasha Riahi-Moqaddam pointed out that cisterns have been in use in desert regions worldwide for a long time, adding conserving water was among the essential moves undertaken by the people residing in such areas.

He said Ahmadabad is located at higher altitudes than surrounding areas thus preventing bitter and salty waters from leaking into the cisterns built in the region.

Riahi-Moqaddam also further Ahmadabad Seven-Cistern Complex, which dates back to the Qajar Era, is among the most well-known in the country. "It is a unique ancient structure which is regarded as a symbol for the city of Ardakan."

In view of the unique features of the complex, he hoped it will be introduced as a tourism spot and attract a large number of visitors to the region in the coming years.

The ancient structure was registered on the National Heritage List on May 31, 2003.

Ever-increasing use of piped water and household refrigerators has reduced the impacts of cisterns in Iran. With the exception of a few which are still in use, most of cisterns, called 'Ab-Anbar' in Persian, have either been abandoned or replaced as part of development projects.

'Ab-Anbar' means 'water storage' in Persian. An 'Ab-Anbar' is a traditional type of reservoir that was commonly built in pre-modern Iran. The ancient structures can be turned into cultural and tourism centers.