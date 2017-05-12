Heyran: One of most famous tourist sites in Astara

Heyran Tourist Region is located 30 kilometers to the west of Astara in Gilan Province. It has three villages: The Lower Heyran, the Middle Heyran and the Upper Heyran.

The Heyran Pass is one of the most important tourist attractions of these villages and is located on the road linking Astara and Ardabil, according to Tasnim News Agency.

It faces the forest-covered mountains on the one side and a valley on the other side where the Aghchai River flows and forms the border between Gilan Province and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This pass is covered by fog most of the time although its altitude is not very much (the highest point is about 1,500 meters above sea-level). The main reason for this permanent fog cover is the moisture drifting from the Caspian Sea.

Half of the forests and the pastures in this region are on the Iranian side while the other half lies in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The region has numerous recreational and tourist facilities. The cable cars at the beautiful Heyran Pass, on the road from Ardabil to Astara and on the borders between Ardabil and Gilan provinces and the Republic of Azerbaijan, are among the unique facilities of this region. The cable cars travel a distance of 1,500 meters and stop at the Fandoglu Forest.

