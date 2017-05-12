1,930 villages brought under waste management system

Environment Desk Some 1,930 villages were covered by waste management system (including collecting, transferring and burying the waste) during the tenure of the current administration which took office in August 2013, said the deputy head of Iran Municipalities and Rural Managements Organization.

Saeedreza Jandaqian further said that the number of villages brought under waste collection system rose to 25,000 in the year to mid-March 2017.

Improvement and expansion of rural waste management system were undertaken in the rural regions following the notification of general policies on the environment by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei ― including the right to healthy environment and promotion of green economy.

Based on Articles 1 and 10 of its Articles of Association, Rural Municipality Administration is responsible for improving hygiene as well as transferring and burying the rural waste, he said.

He put the cost of waste management in 1,000 villages across 27 provinces at 113 billion rials ($3.7 million).