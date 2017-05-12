RSS
May 12, 2017

News ID:192597
Publish Date: Fri, 12 May 2017 18:43:54 GMT
Service: Iran

OMV says talks on Iran claims settlement in final phase

Chief executive of Austrian energy group OMV said that talks with National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) on settling outstanding claims which have hindered OMV from investing more in the country were almost complete.

According to Reuters, Rainer Seele, said on Thursday in a presentation broadcast online, "We are in the final phase of negotiations between NIOC and OMV, therefore I don't want to comment too much in detail. All I can say is we would like to finish these negotiations as early as possible."

OMV did not disclose how much it wants Iran to pay, but Seele has indicated it is a significant amount.

Iran has signed a flurry of deals with Western companies over the past year since the easing of international sanctions on Tehran following an accord over its nuclear program.

Iran needs foreign investment for repairs and upgrading of its oil and gas fields. It also seeks the transfer of technology to its oil industry after a decade of sanctions.

In November 2016, France's Total became the first oil major to sign a major deal with Tehran since the lifting of sanctions and agreed to help it develop the world's largest gas field, South Pars.

Shell signed a provisional deal in December to develop Iranian oil and gas fields South Azadegan, Yadavaran and Kish in December 2016.

Iran has named 29 companies from more than a dozen countries as being eligible for bidding in oil and gas projects using the new, less restrictive contract model.

The firms include Shell, France's Total, Italy's Eni, Malaysia's Petronas and Russia's Gazprom and Lukoil, as well as companies from China, Austria, Japan and other countries.

Russia's Zarubezhneft signed an MoU for a feasibility study on two joint fields in the west of the country.

Norway's International Aker Solutions Company signed an MoU to modernize Iran's oil industry.

Last May, Austria's OMV signed an MoU for projects located in the Zagros area in western Iran and the Fars field in the south.

South Korean Daewoo Engineering and Construction (Daewoo E&C) signed an MoU to construct an oil refinery in Bandar Jask, on the southern coast of Iran.

Italy's Saipem signed MoUs to cooperate on pipeline projects, upgrading of refineries and development of Tous gas field in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi.

Norwegian oil and gas company DNO said it was the second Western energy company after Total to sign a deal with Iran under which it agreed to study the development of the Changuleh oilfield in western Iran.

Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil producer, hopes to reach a decision on developing two new oilfields in Iran.

Germany's Siemens AG signed an MoU in May to overhaul equipment and facilities at Iran's oil operations and refineries.

BASF's Wintershall oil and gas exploration subsidiary signed an MoU with the National Iranian Oil Company in April 2016.

   
