Iran bans scrap metal imports from Iraq, Afghanistan on contamination fears

Iran's customs authority has banned the import of any scrap metal, including ferrous scrap, from Iraq and Afghanistan, following a request from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), according to a customs circular published on the Iranian customs website.

According to Platts, scrap from the two countries could be contaminated with radioactive material or chemicals, and consignments may also contain unexploded munitions, TPO said.

Iran is not currently a big importer of scrap. The Iranian electric arc furnace-based steel industry mostly uses sponge iron and about 10 percent-15 percent of scrap feedstock, which is mostly sourced from domestic suppliers while a portion is imported mostly from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and the UAE — a reexporter, a Tehran-based trader said.

However, scrap imports are expected to increase since the growth in domestic supply will not be parallel to steel production development, he added.

In early may, Rasoul Khalifesoltani, secretary of the Iranian Steel Producers Association said that Iran needs further investment to raise production capacity for direct reduced iron (DRI) and most of the fresh investment in the industry should be directed to DRI expansion.

"Although we do not agree with export of sponge iron [DRI], I believe that DRI export is quite attractive for Iranian producers," he said.

"Turkey, the neighboring country, is a huge importer of ferrous scrap and it could replace a portion of its scrap imports with sponge iron, if we develop our production enough," he said.

"There is demand for at least 10 million tons per year of sponge iron in Turkey," he estimated.

"On the other hand, shortage of sponge iron is a challenge for Iranian development projects and more DRI modules should be installed in Iran," he said.

Khalifesoltani noted that Iranian steel production capacity of 55 million tons per year by 2025 is being achieved but fresh investment for the production of 11 million tons per year of iron ore concentrate, 6 million tons per year of iron ore pellet and 12.5 million tons per year of DRI is still required.

He also predicted that Iran's steel export capacity will be rise to some 20 million tons per year proportional to the increase in output up to 2025, which will include about 11 million tons per year of flat products, 6.5 million tons per year of longs and about 2.5 million tons per year of semi-finished products.

As a result of cheap natural gas, Iran is one of the world's biggest producers of DRI. The country produced some 16.01 million tons of DRI in 2016 — up 10.1 percent year on year.

Some 85 percent of Iran's steel industry is based on direct reduction technology for steelmaking using natural gas rather than coal.

In February, Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization said it is negotiating with Japan's Kobe Steel to use its technology to cut water and energy consumption by Iranian DRI modules.