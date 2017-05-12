Tayyebnia: Iranian, foreign banks ink MoUs worth $60b

Iran's Economy Minister Ali Tayyebnia declared that the banks have signed a number of multibillion-dollar memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with international monetary organizations since the implementation of the nuclear agreement, also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in January 2016.

"As a result of the government's actions, Iranian banks have signed several MoUs worth $60 billion with foreign banks since the implementation of JCPOA," Tayyebnia said on Thursday, reported Fars News Agency.

Underlining the need to reach a good contact with external sources, he said, "Fortunately, the Iranian government has taken important steps in this respect."

A number of international banks from countries such as Turkey, Spain, China, Japan, Lebanon and Oman have already expressed interest in cooperating with Iranian banks.

In relevant remarks in mid-October, Tayyebnia underlined that his country is resolved to broaden bilateral ties with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

"Tehran expects further relations with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund," Tayyebnia told reporters.

The Iranian economy minister said that he has had several constructive meetings with senior World Bank and the IMF officials.

Tayyebnia further said that in his meetings with World Bank officials he had called for promoting cooperation and providing Iran with the required finance for developmental projects.

Resuming Japan ties

Meanwhile, Senior Associate to the head of the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) Farhad Taqizadeh Hesari said that three major Japanese banks are involved in effective business with Iran after the removal of the Western sanctions against Iran, a senior economist announced.

"Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Mizuho Bank have already started transactions with the Iranian banks," he said.

The official reiterated that the resumption of banking relations between the Iranian and Japanese banks indicate a crucial development given that international banks had been complaining that the remaining US sanctions on Iran, particularly the ban on US dollar transactions, were still obstructing business with Tehran.

Taqizadeh Hesari underlined that several other signs had also appeared that showed Iran's banking relations with Japan had returned to normal.

"Those signs included launching of a credit line worth $10 billion between Iran and Japan, a whopping increase of 130 percent in Japan's imports of oil products from Iran and the signing of an agreement between the two countries to support mutual investments and bilateral trade," he added.

Taqizadeh Hesari also said that the risk for financial transactions between Iran and Japan had decreased after the two countries were able to establish banking transactions based on Japan's national currency, the yen.

BTMU, Japan's largest bank that handled most of Japan's payments for Iranian oil prior to the sanctions in mid-2012, announced in early 2016 that it had resumed transactions with Iranian banks, including payments for Iranian crude oil bought by Japanese refiners.