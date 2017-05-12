At least 25 killed, lawmaker injured in Pakistan's Daesh-claimed bombing

The deputy leader of Pakistan's Senate escaped an assassination attempt on Friday when a suicide bomber targeted his convoy in the country's southwestern Balochistan Province, killing at least 25 people and wounding dozens more, government officials said.

The bombing claimed by the Daesh terrorist group struck soon after Abdul Ghafoor Haideri's convoy left a madrassa, an Islamic religious school, in the town of Mastung, not far from the provincial capital of Quetta, according to local government official, Munir Raisani, AP reported.

Shaken but with only minor cuts and bruises, Haideri told a local news channel that he could not speculate on the reason for the attack.

"I was sitting in the front seat when the strong explosion occurred," he said. "The windshield of my vehicle broke and the door was destroyed. Broken glass and splinters hit me in the hand but thank God I did not suffer any major injury . . . I can't say why the blast (happened) or what led to it."

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the attack on Haideri and Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, a spokesman for the Balochistan provincial government said police had been escorting Haideri when the attack occurred.

Several policemen were among the wounded. Local TV stations broadcast footage showing Haideri's badly damaged car at the scene of the attack.

