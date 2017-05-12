RSS
May 12, 2017 0437 GMT

News ID:192607
Publish Date: Fri, 12 May 2017 19:28:42 GMT
Service: Iran

20 injured in Iran earthquake

20 injured in Iran earthquake

An earthquake hit Iran’s northwestern province of Ardabil on Thursday, wounding at least 20 people.

The quake measuring five degrees on the Richter scale struck the city of Parsabad, which borders the Republic of Azerbaijan, Massoud Emami Yeganeh, provincial head of the crisis management headquarters said on Thursday evening, IRNA reported.

Fourteen of the injured were given medical treatment at a clinic, but six others were admitted to hospital, he said.

Most of the victims have had heart attacks or suffered fractures while fleeing their homes, the official noted.

He added that 50 housing units were damaged following the quake.

The epicenter of the quake was at the depth of 39 kilometers in the Saatli district of the neighboring country, Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani city is only 48 kilometers from Parsabad.

   
