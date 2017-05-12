Ministry: Forces working to ensure election security

Iran’s security forces, from border guards to local police, have been busy working in recent weeks to ensure security of the upcoming presidential election, a deputy minister announced, saying not a single report of security threats has been received so far.

All necessary security preparations have been made for the May 19 presidential election, Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Hossein Zolfaqari said on Thursday, assuring the Iranian nation that the polls will be conducted in complete safety, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He also noted that more than 260,000 people are directly involved in the security arrangements for the election.

The whole organizations and security forces are working in coordination with a central police headquarters, established months ago, he added.

According to Zolfaqari, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has been commanded to assist the police forces in providing security in the polling stations.

He further stressed that the security measures will be ramped up in the final week before the election, noting that the intelligence forces are constantly monitoring the situation to detect any security problem, either in the cyberspace or from some specific currents and groups.

The 12th presidential election will be held next Friday.